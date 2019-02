Kakegurui‘s live-action movie has yet another trailer promoting its impending debut, which has revealed many of the franchise’s notable characters in live action form whilst not being so remiss as to forget its signature over-the-top expressions.

The film will possess a completely original story involving a new group in the school known as “village” – the gamble-heavy trailer:

The film can potentially inspire watchers to pick up gambling come its May 3rd debut.