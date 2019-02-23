Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai Live Action Film Already Flirting Forth

Despite the anime only having existed for about a month, student council romcom Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) has a live action film on the way to potentially destroy whatever reputation it might have managed to accumulate.

The story of the ongoing manga and currently airing anime adaptation follows student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya. Kaguya is the daughter of a wealthy conglomerate family, and Miyuki is the top student of the school and is well-known across the prefecture. Although they like each other, they are too proud to confess their love as they believe whoever does so first “loses”. The story follows their many schemes to make the other one confess.

The movie will star King & Prince idol member Shou Hirano as Miyuki Shirogane and Kanna Hashimoto as Kaguya Shinomiya.

Shueisha provided a teaser of the two actors to promote the reveal:

The movie is set to debut in Japan on the 6th of September, 2019.