GUNGRAVE & GUNGRAVE VR U.N Coming to Steam

Publisher XSEED Games has announced both virtual reality Gungrave games – GUNGRAVE VR and GUNGRAVE VR U.N – will be coming to Steam very soon.

Both titles originally launched for PlayStation VR back in December 2018.

An overview of both GUNGRAVE VR and GUNGRAVE VR U.N from their respective Steam pages:

GUNGRAVE VR:

The acclaimed Gungrave series is reborn in VR!

Many years have passed since the war against the nefarious drug, SEED.

Mika Asagi lived a quiet life watching over the undead soldier Beyond the Grave (Grave, for short), who returned to his slumber.

Those halcyon days ended suddenly, as South City turned into a war zone torn apart by Orgmen, humans infected with SEED. Faced with the threat to the city, its people, and her own peaceful existence, Mika makes her decision.

“…Please lend me your strength once again, Beyond the Grave.”

To restore hope to South City, Mika and Grave throw themselves into battle.

Featuring third-person and first-person perspectives for an intense take on VR action gameplay, experience combat as if you are really there!

Strategically use new skills such as the slow-motion “Reaper Time” to turn the tide of battle against hordes of enemies.

GUNGRAVE VR U.N:

A standalone Gungrave VR adventure featuring new enemies, stages and more!

After the battle to eradicate the nefarious drug SEED from South City, peace appears to have returned to the metropolis.

While rolling up the remaining distribution networks for the drug, Mika has received confidential intel on a chemical plant in the suburbs of South City, where suspicious lifeforms suggest the presence of SEED.

The battle is not yet over.

As undead assassin Beyond the Grave (Grave, for short) battles alone behind enemy lines…

…a mysterious man watches his every move.

In addition to third-person action, Gungrave VR U.N introduces brand new side-view stages that mix virtual reality action with the feel of classic side-scrollers.

Experience the next level of intense virtual reality action!