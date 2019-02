Toriko no Shizuku: Natsu no Gouka Kyakusen de Kegasareru Otome-tachi’s first episode has proven to be of the fast-paced and forceful orgy variety, employing numerous twisted fetishes to appease watchers and even taking nyotaimori to a whole new level.

The rapid 30-second PV:

Omake:

Toriko no Shizuku’s depravity can be wholesomely enjoyed when it releases March 22nd.