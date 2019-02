A new figurine has once again capitalized on an artist’s marvelous illustration, with this erotic figurine of Saki Nishina being based on the cover art for Comic Shingeki April 2019 (as sketched by Kyoku Taiheiten); Saki’s preposterously colossal breasts will surely have even the laziest individuals eager to work out come May.

Saki Nishina can be pre-ordered now.