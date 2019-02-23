Doug Bowser Transformed into Bowsette

Nintendo of America’s next scheduled president Doug Bowser has been warmly welcomed by the internet as countless fans have combined Doug’s face with Bowsette’s body in celebration, surely making those unfamiliar with the fan-created character uncomfortable.

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime recently announced his retirement and mentioned that Doug Bowser would soon take his place (Nintendo’s current senior vice president of sales and marketing), with the event causing many on Twitter to comically Photoshop the man’s head onto the body of Bowsette (a fan-created character spawned from the introduction of the Super Crown):