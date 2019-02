Super Mario Odyssey‘s theme song “Jump Up, Super Star!” has proven more revered in China than some may think as it has been discovered that a Chinese cartoon has stolen it for their own opening sequence, which many have come to expect of the country.

A video of the cartoon’s (known as “Tortoise Hare Battle”) opening:

The lyrics are apparently changed from the original song to better fit the plot of the cartoon, an alteration that critics may have least expected.