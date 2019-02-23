Boku no Hero Academia “Sexual Assault” Drama CD Offends

Those on Twitter have shown disdain for a drama CD that accompanied the final Japanese volume release of Boku no Hero Academia‘s 3rd season, as a supposed translation explains that the show’s male characters are “sexually assaulted” by a villain.

According to the (potentially dubious) translation of the drama CD, characters Izuku Medoriya and Katsuki Bakugou are pit against a villain who is able to take control of their bodies, with their plan revolving around forcing the boys to strip down and make lewd poses in public to get them branded as perverts – they manage to get free and the villain is promptly blasted by Bakugou:

Apparently, the drama CD is a continuation of sorts to the one from season 2’s volume 8 drama CD which features the same scenario but with different male characters – the supposed translation ended up enraging “fans” on Twitter, as the characters in question were underage:

Eventually, the outrage led to the translation being taken down, with the uploader also discussing author Kohei Horikoshi’s potential involvement: