Atlus Cucks to Trans Catherine: Full Body “Bigotry” Outrage

Atlus is changing Catherine: Full Body so as not to offend depraved nu-western sensibilities after complaints from transsexuals about the game’s original ending, says voice actress Erin Fitzgerald (the voice of “trans” character Erica in the original game), confirming that the localization team has tried to “adjust bigotry represented in the Japanese version.”

Catherine: Full Body offended some of the mentally ill due to one of its endings “implying that a trans character was happier for not transitioning” – unfortunately it seems the controversy made its way to the localization team as Erin Fitzgerald implied that changes may be coming to the Western version:

Other comments from Erin Fitzgerald in regards to the controversy:

Unfortunately it will be quite some time before barbarian gamers get to experience the quality of this outstandingly brave localization effort, as Catherine: Full Body is due in the West on PS4 come September 3rd.