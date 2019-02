Japanese females have shared their opinions on what the best occupation to have is, certain to have readers criticizing the fact that some of the entries seem more like part-time jobs rather than dedicated careers…

The ranking:

1. Hospital Nurse 2. Cabin Attendant/Flight Attendant 3. Announcer 4. Receptionist 5 (tie). Nursery Teacher 5 (tie). Actress 7. Idol 8. Cafe Employee 9. Miko 10. Sexy Actress