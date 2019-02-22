Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari has seemed to have now completely lost all its drama as the show has instead focused on the cute raccoon girl quarreling with the newly arrived bird girl – with saucy bathing action also making its debut.
Omake:
Classis example of “I have this great idea, I’ll write a novel” and then the next one “Uh, I’ll just write something to sell.”
‘completely lost all its drama’
LoL! What drama he is talking about? The only drama of this haremfest is a drama of its author’s stupidity 😀
2 daughters, 1 man
