Steam Retires Its Video Section

Publisher Valve has recently announced it will be retiring its long-existing Steam Video section from their store in an effort to refocus the platform’s content.

Valve’s message about the removal of the Video section:

For the past few years, we have worked on expanding Steam beyond games and software by building a video platform that supports paid and free video content. In reviewing what Steam users actually watch, it became clear we should focus our effort on offering content that is either directly related to gaming or, is accessory content for games or software sold on Steam. As part of this refocus, we have retired the Video section of the Steam Store menu with an expectation that video content is discovered via the associated game or software store page, or through search, user tags, recommendations, etc. Over the coming weeks a number of non-gaming videos will be retired and will no longer be available for purchase. Previously purchased content will remain available to owners.

The Steam Video section was home to several types of different film content including anime, feature-length films and documentaries.