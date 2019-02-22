Porn Star Sara Jay Now Attainable in Hentai Heroes

Popular porn star Sara Jay made her way into Kinkoid’s Hentai Heroes at the start of the year as an ambassador of the erotic title, with the woman also serving as the game’s first collectible character based on a real person.

Kinkoid’s anime girl harem-building game Hentai Heroes has changed things up as the revered Sara Jay (an American porn star, adult model, stripper and director) can now be attained by players in-game, an accomplished woman who has starred in over 240 adult movies and been featured on more than 30 porn sites.

Sara Jay was initially released for the St. Valentine event, but the writers of Hentai Heroes have great things in store for the buxom beauty as the game’s story continues – a quote from the actress:

“I am so excited! The artists over there are so great, cannot wait to see what my avatar looks like. It will be fantastic to be part of the Haremverse.”

Players can get their hands (and other body parts) on Sara Jay in the free-to-play Hentai Heroes now.