Man Hunted for Calling Baby “Cute”

Japanese police are hunting a dangerous hoodlum who walked up to a woman and called her baby “cute”.

Police in the city of Kawanishi in Hyougo prefecture have advised citizens to be on the lookout for a dangerous individual who told a woman that her baby was cute and then spent an undisclosed amount of time walking in the same general direction as the woman and child. The man is said to be in his thirties, around 180cm with a slim build and long hair. He was also described as wearing an all-black tracksuit and white earphones.

Local residents who encounter a man fitting his description have been advised to call out for help and then run away immediately, before calling the police.

Online reactions to the police warning have, predictably, been rather disdainful:

“Isn’t this normal social interaction?” “Maybe he wasn’t following, but just going in the same direction.” “Perhaps it was suspicious because the baby isn’t cute?” “Beautiful Japan, where you get reported for complimenting a baby.” “It depends how he said it, but I don’t know how to make ‘that’s a cute baby,’ sound threatening.” “An old lady did that to me the other day. I should have reported her.” “Clearly this means the guy wasn’t handsome.” “It must be hard being a cop and dealing with this stuff every day.” “I get that a lot when I’m out with my child. It’s far more older ladies than middle-aged men, but still no problem.”

While it may seem absurd for police to warn the public about a man complimenting babies, it is hardly an isolated case. Japanese police have previously issued warnings about men asking schoolgirls for directions, overtaking them on a bike, standing on the same platform as girls, being spoken to by a child and walking on the same side of the road for several seconds.