A new trailer from NIS America for JRPG Caligula Effect: Overdose has decided to focus on two cute female characters as they bathe, potentially ruining the sensuous moment as the two discuss their hatred for men.

The new footage, certain to have many questioning why NISA decided to showcase this scene specifically:

Launching for the Switch, PS4 and PC, RPG enthusiasts can enjoy Caligula Effect: Overdose when it arrives March 12th in the west.