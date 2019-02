Fate/Grand Order fans will be ecstatic to know that a new potential wife character has been introduced to the gacha-heavy game, with Kingprotea (also known as Alter Ego G) looking likely to accrue the game more attention (though players may be saddened to know that she is not playable, yet).

The absurdly gargantuan Kingprotea:

The content involving Kingprotea can be experienced now in Fate/Grand Order.