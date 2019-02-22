Japan Will Soon Stop Producing the PS Vita

The official Japanese PlayStation website has delivered some bad news for avid fans of the long-existing Vita handheld as physical production of the device is slated to soon end completely, despite having games continuously produced for it for almost a decade.

Following up a previous announcement detailing the end of production for physical game cartridges in both the American and European markets (come March 31st), Japan will also no longer produce the Vita itself at some point in 2019.

Those hoping that Sony are planning some sort of new handheld device may be disappointed to know that this may not be the case.