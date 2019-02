Mature woman Helena and the feisty Kokoro will be making their way to Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet much like the rest of the usual girls, with a new PV naturally making sure to entice with their sex appeal.

The trailer, contrasting the two attractive DoA ladies engaging in leisurely activities and summer resort sports competitions:

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March, 2019.