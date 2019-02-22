Devil May Cry 5 Trailer Rocks It with HYDE

Capcom has released a new Devil May Cry 5 trailer combined with a music video of L’arc~en~Ciel’s HYDE performing the song “Mad Qualia”.

The single for the song releases in Japan on March 20th and will come in two limited edition versions: one with the disc and concept book and the other with the disc and a DVD featuring the full “Mad Qualia” video and a documentary on its making.

The trailer, mixing in-game cut-scenes with HYDE’s music video:

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the 8th of March for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.