Atelier Lulua PS4 & Switch Versions Compared

A video for adorable alchemist RPG Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland has compared the Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions of the game, with fanboys of the Nintendo Switch possibly being disappointed with the results.

The comparison video which will surely have fanboys of the Nintendo Switch and PS4 at each other’s throats in regards to which is better:

The video utilized the demo version that came with the most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu; Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland launches for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on March 20th in Japan, whilst Westerners can play it on both consoles and PC come May 21st.