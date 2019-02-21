The EPA Steals Music From Yoshi’s Island DS

Attentive internet detectives have found that the US government stole music from Nintendo title “Yoshi’s Island DS” for use in the EPA’s recycling-based Flash game, a tendency not solely reserved for China it seems.

The Twitter user who brought awareness to the theft noticed that the music was specifically the “underground theme”:

Worse yet, it seems the EPA made no efforts to hide their theft, as indicated by the name of the stolen music file:

The EPA have since disabled the music in-game, though it was discovered that they merely commented out the code for the music file instead of physically removing it.

The Flash game (called “Recycle City Challenge“) was a simplistic educational title meant to teach youths the subject of recycling, with those digging through the game’s code finding a strange and unused “choose avatar” system assumed to allow players to take the role of a “cheerleader”, “nerd” or “aging hippie”:

Responding to the accusations of theft, an EPA spokesperson blamed the contractor responsible for making the game:

“The Recycle City Challenge game was created for EPA by a contractor. We are looking into whether the contractor received permission to use the music, to the extent permission was necessary in this instance.”

Seems the contractor didn’t have permission after all as the music file has since been completely removed from the game.