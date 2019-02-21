You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Soul Calibur VI’s Arcane Knight Armor Far Too Luscious

1 hour ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Players have been greatly enjoying the items available in the Character Creation Set A DLC pack for Soul Calibur VI, especially due to the immensely erotic outfits that can be assembled and equipped onto female characters – the Arcane Knight Armor being one that is particularly skimpy.

Several videos have demonstrated the full extent of the sleek and sexy outfit:

All the full gear sets for Character Creation Set A, with there being equally sexy alternatives to the Arcane Knight Armor:

The DLC pack can be purchased for Soul Calibur VI now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

1 Comment