FromSoftware has released a new short Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trailer featuring an encounter with the mysterious Lady Butterfly taking place at a blazing temple.

The latest Sekiro trailer sets up a battle between titular ninja Sekiro and Lady Butterfly (a master of illusions) in what seems to be a prelude to an exciting boss battle:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on the 22nd of March, 2019.