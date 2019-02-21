Resident Evil 2 × PUBG Mobile

Battle royale title PUBG has been graced with the presence of the Resident Evil 2 remake in the form of a collaborative crossover, though unfortunately the developer has decided to hold the event for the mobile form of the game instead of PC and console (the only platforms in which the Resident Evil 2 remake can even be played).

Several elements from Resident Evil 2 are now available in the mobile game, with music, outfits and even memorable enemies such as Lickers and Mr. X all being present – a trailer:

The collaborative event is available now – PUBG mobile can be played on Android and iOS.