Onechanbara Producer Says D3 Will Have No Censorship Issues Going Forward

D3 Publisher producer Nobuyuki Okajima (who is currently producing Onechanbara Origin) believes that the company will no longer have censorship issues moving forward, as they have established what is and isn’t allowed in regards to first parties.

D3 Publisher was one of the first developers to be affected by the rise of censorship in the West as seen with the cancellation of Omega Labyrinth Z’s western release; an interview with Nobuyuki Okajima has divulged his opinion on if the occasionally erotic imagery present in their games may soon cause another censorship problem:

“You might be looking at it from a different point of view as we are. At times we create a game exclusively for the Japanese market since it’s acceptable and there is a lot of demand for that here. However, we hear voices encouraging us to release it in the west, which always makes us wonder if that’s ok, and whether it will be accepted by different cultures in different countries, some times even by the government. We’re extra careful with the titles created specifically to be released in the west, and these are most likely fine. We understand why some displays or visuals aren’t acceptable in those countries.”

However, there have been instances where games developed exclusively for Japan with no intended western release have had sexy features removed, such as with Conception Plus – Okajima believes that after trying to push into the “grey area” for first-party policies, they now know what they can and can’t do (likely leading to future games being denied sexy features that they might have had prior to this realization):

“I don’t think it’s going to get worse. In the past, we certainly had issues with first parties, but moving forward, I don’t think this kind of regulations is going to limit us that much. I think we can keep making what we have been making. There is always a grey zone, even for the Japanese market. At times first parties say specifically ‘you can’t do that’ in their guidelines. It’s very clear, and we’re not going to do it. There have been times when we tried to get around it, and we entered that grey zone. That’s when occasionally we had issues. Yet, moving forward, I believe we have a pretty clear idea of what is allowed and what is not.”