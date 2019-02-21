“Furi” Developer The Game Bakers Announce New RPG

The Game Bakers, the developer behind popular indie action game “Furi”, has announced a new co-op focused RPG titled “Haven”.

The synopsis of the new title directly from The Game Bakers press release:

Haven is an adventure RPG about everyday love, rebelling against the rules and also, food. You play as two lovers who escaped to a lost planet. The only thing that matters to them is to stay together. You will be able to play it solo, or with a special someone.

A teaser trailer featuring a loving couple:

Haven is set to be released on all major gaming consoles and PC sometime in 2020.