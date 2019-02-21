You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

“Furi” Developer The Game Bakers Announce New RPG

26 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jaster

The Game Bakers, the developer behind popular indie action game “Furi”, has announced a new co-op focused RPG titled “Haven”.

The synopsis of the new title directly from The Game Bakers press release:

Haven is an adventure RPG about everyday love, rebelling against the rules and also, food. You play as two lovers who escaped to a lost planet. The only thing that matters to them is to stay together. You will be able to play it solo, or with a special someone.

A teaser trailer featuring a loving couple:

Haven is set to be released on all major gaming consoles and PC sometime in 2020.

Tags

Games, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment