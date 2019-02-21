Arltie The Magical Girl Laden with Treacherous Tentacles

An RPG that focuses more on dungeon diving and puzzle-solving has emerged in the form of “Arltie The Magical Girl“, as a cute girl is once again on her own to fend for herself in a dangerous place full of amorous monstrosities.

Main heroine and magical girl Arltie is instructed to check out a mysterious dungeon on behalf of the deen, unfortunately, she gets locked inside and now must find a way out whilst solving puzzles and defeating the several vicious tentacle monsters that block her path.

Arltie The Magical Girl can work both the mind and hand of players now.