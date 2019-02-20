Robot Assistants Available for Socially Awkward Couples

Japanese media company Cyber Agent and technology manufacturer Sharp have created innovative robotic matchmaking assistants for Japanese couples trying to get into the dating game.

The robotic assistants are equipped with the participants’ personal profiles created via a survey consisting of 45 questions asked before the dating. The robots are tasked with working with the participants as well as one another, asking questions, responding and casual conversation.

This level of mecha assistance is supposed to help reduce stress for couples meeting for the first time, allowing for more freedom to just listen and learn new things about their potential mate.

A lot of the couples opted to stay silent while the robots did the talking for them, however, the option to talk is always on the table for both participants.

The robot assistants interacting with each other for their respective individual: