One Piece: World Seeker All About Freedom

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming open-world action game set in the One Piece universe, “One Piece: World Seeker”.

The latest One Piece: World Seeker trailer shows off Monkey D. Luffy gathering his companions, completing missions, engaging in combat and exploring Jail Island.

The trailer, going through the title’s many features:

One Piece: World Seeker will be out for the PlayStation 4 on the 14th of March in Japan and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on the 15th of March in the Americas and Europe.