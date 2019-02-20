Criminal Girls Forced to Remove “Punishment”

The beloved Criminal Girls “punishment” system in the upcoming

Criminal Girls X is being gutted to comply with ratings agency diktat, say the much put upon developers.

Establishing Mikage LLC in 2017, Ryoei Mikage (also ex-CEO of Criminal Girls Invitation developer Imagepoch) announced earlier this month that his company is working on a new installment in the Criminal Girls franchise known as Criminal Girls X – an interview was recently had with Mikage (who is serving as producer), scriptwriter Youda Sou and character designer Mochizuki Kei.

Mikage’s conversation in regards to the franchise’s sexy “punishment” system:

Interviewer: Fans of the series have had the “punishment” element on their minds, how is the feature implemented in this work? Ryoei Mikage: As you all may know, recently the state of affairs with ratings has changed, so sadly the “punishment” system as it was is no longer allowed. Why is it that they’re being a bit strict for just a game? They are way less strict with anime and movies… I wish we could get some help here. […] I want everyone to see how it turns out too, but the devs will surely punish me if I spill the beans too soon. Sorry about this – I’m being told to wait until it’s perfected. All I can say so far is, “what would you most like your most beloved person to do for you?” Interviewer: What perhaps? Maybe hugs or something like that? Ryoei Mikage: Hugs, huh? Editor-in-chief Yamazaki is a platonic fellow. I understand, we’ll have to consider hugging – as well.

A rather verbose PV for Criminal Girls X:

More details for Criminal Girls X (which will be playable on smartphones and PC) will arrive April 26th.