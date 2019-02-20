Catherine Sells 60,000 In Four Days, Second To Jump Force In Japanese Charts

The remake of infidelity simulator Catherine has sold 60,000 physical copies in its first four days, coming second in the Japanese game charts.

Media Create has published sales figures for the last week, showing that libertine puzzle game Catherine: Fully Body has sold 61,065 physical copies on PlayStation 4 and Vita after being released halfway through the week, coming second behind PS4 fighting game Jump Force. This compares rather poorly to the original game’s 155,000 sales across PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in its debut week, although it must be borne in mind that digital distribution was less widespread in 2011.

The retail sales charts are as follows:

1. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 76,894 (New)

2. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 51,824 (New)

3. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 34,541 (431,771 lifetime sales)

4. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 29,843 (2,860,986)

5. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 26,285 (New)

6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 19,265 (755,810)

7. [PS4] Metro Exodus (Spike Chunsoft, 02/15/19) – 17,513 (New)

8. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 15,287 (1,490,789)

9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,249 (2,133,021)

10. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 11,636 (338,492)

11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 10,942 (1,018,889)

12. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 10,326 (New)

13. [PSV] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 9,241 (New)

14. [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,905 (607,502)

15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,235 (1,292,065)

16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,193 (2,932,629)

17. [PSV] Kin’iro no Corda: Octave (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 4,585 (New)

18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 3,758 (231,659)

19. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 3,758 (231,659)

20. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 02/14/19) – 3,705 (New)