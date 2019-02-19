You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

YouTube: “Pokemon Go Videos Sexualize Children!”

37 mins ago
6 Comments
by Ayanami

YouTube has banned several popular channels after they uploaded Pokemon Go videos, under the assumption that such content sexualizes children.

Several YouTube channels (including some with millions of subscribers) were deleted after the owners posted videos of themselves playing Pokemon Go. The channel owners were told that they had broken community guidelines against “uploading any type of activity that sexualizes minors”.

YouTube channel owner Billiam Thies, who has over 170,000 subscribers, told a British news organization that in addition to his channel being taken down, his entire Google account was deleted; this resulted in him being unable to access his emails and find out which rules he had broken.

It is assumed that most of the videos were removed for containing the abbreviation “CP”, which in Pokemon Go refers to “combat points” (but can also apparently stand for “child pornography”); Billiam Thies also claimed that a video referring to Club Penguin, also abbreviated as “CP”, had led to him being banned. It is unclear whether a human reviewed the videos before they were removed.

Most of the banned accounts seem to have been reinstated after a social media backlash.

Tags

Games, International, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

6 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    By virtue of the fact they banned some innocent Pokemon Youtubers AND deleted their Google accounts so they can’t do shit about it is fucking disgraceful. To take such extreme action because an algorithm said so is such poor PR for the company. If they’re going to do anything so extreme at the very least have a human MANUALLY review the content before doing so.

    It’s sad that they probably won’t even compensate or apologize individually to these people. They’re such a big company that they don’t care that the people they wrongly ban may feel distressed at being accused of something so serious and not have a way to defend themselves. It was just BOOM banned, with no chance for them to appeal or anything.

    • Anonymous says:

      They banned a whole bunch of Pokemon Youtubers because they had “CP” in their Pokemon video title. As you know CP means Combat power in Pokemon. The people affected were also received emails saying their videos had been “striked” for sexual content.

      These weren’t small time Youtubers either, some had millions of subscribers. And because of an algorithm they got fucked majorly and accused of being Pedos essentially. How? Because they were mass purged along with the legitimate ones.