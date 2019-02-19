YouTube: “Pokemon Go Videos Sexualize Children!”

YouTube has banned several popular channels after they uploaded Pokemon Go videos, under the assumption that such content sexualizes children.

Several YouTube channels (including some with millions of subscribers) were deleted after the owners posted videos of themselves playing Pokemon Go. The channel owners were told that they had broken community guidelines against “uploading any type of activity that sexualizes minors”.

YouTube channel owner Billiam Thies, who has over 170,000 subscribers, told a British news organization that in addition to his channel being taken down, his entire Google account was deleted; this resulted in him being unable to access his emails and find out which rules he had broken.

It is assumed that most of the videos were removed for containing the abbreviation “CP”, which in Pokemon Go refers to “combat points” (but can also apparently stand for “child pornography”); Billiam Thies also claimed that a video referring to Club Penguin, also abbreviated as “CP”, had led to him being banned. It is unclear whether a human reviewed the videos before they were removed.

Most of the banned accounts seem to have been reinstated after a social media backlash.