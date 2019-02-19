United Nations Tries to Ban Lolis Again

The United Nations is once again trying to ban drawings of imaginary children.

The United Nations, an organization ostensibly aimed towards eliminating wars, genocide and nuclear proliferation, has once again demanded that its members ban drawings of imaginary children as a way of protecting real children from sexual exploitation.

The “Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child” has published guidelines on reducing child prostitution and pornography, with its draft containing the following definition of child porn:

Child pornography is defined in article 2 OPSC as ‘any representation of a child engaged in real or simulated explicit sexual activities, regardless of the means used, or any representation of the sexual parts of a child for primarily sexual purposes’. The qualification ‘by whatever means’ reflects the broad range of material available in a variety of media, online and offline. It includes, inter alia: visual material such as photographs, movies, drawings and cartoons; audio representations; any digital media representation; live performances; written materials in print or online; and physical objects such as sculptures, toys, or ornaments.

The draft also tells U.N. member states to ban all such materials:

The Committee urges States parties to prohibit, by law, child sexual abuse material in any form. The Committee notes that such material is increasingly circulating online, and strongly recommends States parties to ensure that relevant provisions of their Criminal Codes cover all forms of material, including when the acts listed in article 3.1(c) are committed online and including when such material represents realistic representations of non-existing children.

The reasoning behind such a ban is the assumption that exposure to certain kinds of pornography can somehow change a person’s sexuality in such a way as to increase the incidence of real child molestation:

The Committee is of the view that “simulated explicit sexual activities” should be interpreted as including any material, online or offline, that depicts or otherwise represents any person appearing to be a child engaged in real or simulated sexually explicit conduct and realistic and/or virtual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Such depictions contribute to normalising the sexualisation of children and fuels the demand of child sexual abuse material.

Fans of such material may take some solace in the fact that such initiatives have failed in the past, and that the United Nations lacks the de facto authority to enforce its guidelines on member states, including Japan, when its guidelines go against their culture.