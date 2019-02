A teaser website has revealed the premiere date of the new upcoming Ring franchise movie called “Sadako”.

As the title suggests, the movie will focus on iconic series antagonist Sadako Yamamura and reveal her origins.

The movie will be based on the latest 2013 entry to the franchise by Koji Suzuki called “Tide”, which will explore Sadako’s connection to the original Ring incident.

The movie will release in Japanese theaters on the 24th of May, 2019.