“Misgendered” GameStop Customer Now Rapping About Their Plight

An LGBTXYZ member who went viral a few months back for xir crazy outburst toward a GameStop employee has released a promo for a rap song, with the emotionally fragile individual clearly trying to cash in on xir viral popularity.

The self-proclaimed woman’s rap promo (who has named itself “Saratonin”) naturally talks about the GameStop incident:

A video of the transgender individual went viral after they had an angry outburst at a GameStop employee who committed the evil crime of “misgendering” her:

The 3-minute song, “Super Ma’am”, is already available in its entirety on SoundCloud.