Crunchyroll Anime Awards Winners Announced

The winners of Crunchyroll’s annual anime awards will surely have observers thoroughly analyzing the results and formulating opinions regarding the tastes of western audiences, an expected development for events that focus on user voting.

Crunchyroll’s 2018 anime awards collected over five million votes to determine the anime most deserving of each of their many categories, with one particular series seeming to be quite the favorite as it won several categories:

Anime of the Year – Devilman Crybaby from Science SARU Best Protagonist – Rimuru Tempest of That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Best Antagonist – All for One of My Hero Academia Season 3 Best Boy – Izuku “Deku” Midoriya of My Hero Academia Season 3 Best Girl – Mai Sakurajima of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Best Opening Sequence – DARLING in the FRANXX for the opening sequence “KISS OF DEATH” sung by Mika Nakashima and produced by Hyde, sequence director Toshifumi Akai and storyboards by Atsushi Nishigori Best Ending Sequence – Attack on Titan Season 3 for the ending sequence “Akatsuki no Requiem” sung by Linked Horizon, sequence director Satoshi Kadowaki Best VA: Japanese – Mamoru Miyano for his character Kotaro Tatsumi from ZOMBIE LAND SAGA Best VA: English – Christopher R. Sabat for his character All Might from My Hero Academia Season 3 Best Director – Masaaki Yuasa of Devilman Crybaby Best Animation – for Violet Evergarden from Kyoto Animation Best Film – My Hero Academia: Two Heroes from BONES Best Character Design – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind from Takahiro Kishida with Original Designs by Hirohiko Araki Best Fight Scene – All for One vs All Might from My Hero Academia Season 3 Best Continuing Series – Dragon Ball Super from Toei Animation