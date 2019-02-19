BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Gets New DLC Characters

During this year’s EVO Japan 2019 fighting game tournament, Arc System Works revealed a new set of DLC characters for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and teased new franchises joining the roster.

The new characters being added via DLC include Naoto Kurogane from BlazBlue Central Fiction, Teddy from Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Seth from Under Night In-Birth and Heart Aino from Arcana Heart 3 LoveMax Six Stars!!!!!!.

While the developer hinted at a new franchise to soon be included within the title, they have not revealed what it will be – the new characters will be added to the fighting game sometime this spring.

The DLC character announcement trailer directly from Arc System Works:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is already available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.