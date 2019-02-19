An Erotic Zelda Clone Arrives in the Form of “The Sword of Succubus”

Libra Heart has delivered another nostalgically fueled title, with their “The Sword of Succubus” game clearly paying tribute to the Legend of Zelda series as it features a top-down view, gem collecting and items that allow passage into new areas.

The Sword of Succubus stars an amorous succubus as she acquires a holy sword from a knight, causing her to go on a journey to defeat the Overlord whilst getting into all sorts of erotic situations along the way.

An adequate surplus of erotic animations can be witnessed in The Sword of Succubus, a title that can be purchased now.