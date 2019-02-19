You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Alita Battle Angel Film’s US Premiere Earns Over $40 Million in 5 Days

by Jaster

Box Office Mojo has revealed the live-action adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s cyberpunk post-apocalyptic manga Gunnm (Battle Angel Alita) has earned over $40 million in 5 days at the box office.

The live-action adaptation movie ranked #1 in the US in its opening weekend with an estimated $8,716,232 earnings on the opening day last Thursday, with a per-screen average of $2,300 in over 3,790 theaters.

The film is currently listed with an estimated foreign gross of $94,369,663, with an estimated worldwide total of $130,885,895.

