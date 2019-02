Bandai Namco announced at this year’s EVO Japan that Tekken 7 DLC characters Julia and Negan will be arriving for all platforms soon.

Environmental activist and scientist Julia and The Walking Dead’s Negan will be joining the roster on the 28th of February, 2019 for all supported platforms worldwide.

The preview trailer showcasing the cute Julia and the sly Negan:

Tekken 7 is already available to all 3D fighting game enthusiasts on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.