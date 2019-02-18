Star Citizen’s Argo Vehicle Showcased

Shortly after reaching the $218 million mark in their Star Citizen crowdfunding endeavors, Cloud Imperium Games have released a lengthy PV of one of the game’s “search and rescue” vehicles.

The Argo SRV is equipped with a powerful tractor beam meant to pull, tug and escort derelict or stranded ships to safety. The ship is completely defenseless and will more than likely require its own escort when performing its main functions.

The developer PV video going into detail on the Argo SRV:

Cloud Imperium Games has yet to reveal an accurate release date for Star Citizen.