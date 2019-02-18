SoulCalibur VI DLC Will Include New Character Amy

Bandai Namco has released a PV of a new female swordsman DLC character named Amy for SoulCalibur VI, certain to have more perverted players excited to dress her up in all the scantily clad outfits available.

Amy’s grace and agility is meant to make up for her lack of reach, allowing her to overwhelm opponents with highly accurate strikes.

The official SoulCalibur Twitter account has also announced a new Creation Parts Set, which will possess 67 new character creation parts and 17 battle music tracks from Soul Edge and 11 tracks from Soulcalibur. The parts DLC is confirmed to be coming out on the 19th of February, 2019:

The trailer, laden with Amy’s ravishing roses:

Soulcalibur VI is already available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The release date for the new DLC character has not yet been revealed.