ResetEra Rallying to End the Career of Catherine Producer Katsura Hashino

ResetEra has initiated a campaign to destroy the career of Catherine: Fully Body‘s producer Katsura Hashino, due to one of the endings of the game “implying” that a trans person was happier for not transitioning.

Controversy had emerged after the endings of the game were released online, with Catherine’s new ending revolving around time travel as Vincent is sent into the past before the game’s trans waitress character, Erica, had transitioned – a video of the entire ending:

The game was immediately called “transphobic” by both ResetEra and on social media as the ending “implied” that the lives of the characters had all improved after Catherine took protagonist Vincent back to the past and altered it so that they were dating.

The ResetEra outrage thread on this development, however, added an update, fully explaining the ending but still leading to denizens concluding that the game is offensive for implying that a trans person could be happier by choosing not to transition:

“Catherine does not explicitly state anything about ‘making everyone’s lives better’, however that is heavily implied. She wanted to be with Vincent under different circumstances. She took him back in time and dated him in high school, and they go on to get married years later, in the time when the game’s events would have taken place in that timeline. At the wedding, almost everyone else’s lives are improved. Paul, the guy that died at the beginning of the game in both this version and the original, is alive and dating Katherine. They are happy. Vincent and Catherine are happy together. Erica for some reason has not transitioned in this timeline, and we do not know if she will in this timeline. Tobey says that he wish he met a girl like that, referring to Catherine, and Erica (pre-transition) puts her arm around him and says ‘She may be closer than you think’, as a ‘joke’ about her having transitioned and dating Tobey in the other timeline.”

ResetEra was also triggered by Rin’s ending, who is apparently a form of alien possessing male genitalia:

“Rin is male but a crossdresser, and ends up in Vincent’s bedroom and he discovers Rin has a penis. He freaks it and slaps Rin’s hand away and she runs off. Now the issue here is that they are going with the “trans panic” route, implying Rin was trying to trick him. Rin is also in fact an angel, but angels look like these pink minion-like creatures.”

So furious were some of the toxic board’s visitors that the moderators were asked if they could ban all discussion on the game by adding it to the “prohibited games list”:

“We’ve received a request to have this game banned and added to the prohibited games list. The team has discussed this, and our conclusion is that banning the game would inadvertently serve to sweep this issue under the rug, when it should really be brought to light and exposed. “However, please keep in mind that the contents described here are so blatantly offensive that defense of them, or any dismissal of relevant criticism, will be met with bans. “A staff message has also been added to the OT with clearly outlined rules and expectations of behavior.”

Eventually, the outrage grew to such devastating proportions that a thread emerged on ResetEra making suggestions as to how they could end the career of Catherine: Full Body’s producer Katsura Hashino.

The thread explained that the director possesses “virulently offensive and phobic views on the LGBT community, women, and other groups” and compiled examples of all such instances in games he has had involvement with, before making suggestions as to how forum members can help end the man’s career:

“One suggestion was the creation of a thread to directly “name, shame, and catalog” the offensive behavior of the games creator responsible. I believe this thread accomplishes that objective, and will hopefully bring those outside the know up to speed on this issue – as duckroll’s thread brought many of us up to speed on the reality that longtime Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama is, in fact, a virulent and publicly-outspoken homophobe and war crime denier. Another suggestion is the boycott of future Studio Zero titles, including Catherine: Full Body, and the upcoming Project Re: Fantasy. It seems obvious that, for so long as Hashino remains commercially successful and in decent public relations standing, his employment will not be threatened, and he will continue to receive the respect and resources necessary to put out new titles that can serve as outlets for his offensive views. By voting with our wallets and shouting with our social media accounts, we do indeed have the potential to affect real change. This is a course of action that the author of this post will most certainly be taking. Others in the conversation have suggested the boycott be widened to all games by Hashino’s employer, Atlus Co., Ltd., entirely. The purpose of this thread is threefold. The first is to provide all the relevant reading on this subject in a single, convenient place for both current and future reference. The second is an outlet for members to continue their opposition to Katsura Hashino and the inclusion of his phobic views in games; ResetEra is the largest gaming forum in the world, frequented by many important English-speaking members of the games industry, and our words do, indeed, not fall solely on deaf ears. The final purpose is for members to continue to provide suggestions to the ongoing and important question – What can we do? Will you be joining the boycott of Hashino’s products? Will you raise the case of this latest offensive work to video game journalists and content outlets? What do you think should be done to most effectively work, however we can, for the removal of these phobic views from our games? I am eager to listen to your suggestions on this.”

