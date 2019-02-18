Nintendo Doubles Down on Sexiness with Oshiete Onedari Shogi

Much like a previous game involving a cosplayer and her sexy antics, new Nintendo Switch title “Oshiete Onedari Shogi” will star AV actress Airi Satou as players instruct her in the ways of Shogi.

In addition to Airi Satou, cosplayers Yui Uno and Inori Hanamiya will be present as well should a delightful AV actress not prove alluring enough – players who effectively manage to teach the girls Shogi will be gifted photos of them wearing all sorts of scandalous outfits.

A trailer, which even divulges a mode that allows players to conceal the game should a friend or parent enter the room:

The Cero D title boasts over 1,300 photographs and 30 videos to collect – Oshiete Onedari Shogi will become available February 21st.