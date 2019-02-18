Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn Prologue Anime Now Available

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue anime has at last been made available, providing backstory on the game’s main villain Ardyn Lucis Caelum before the release of Final Fantasy XV’s final DLC.

The short story synopsis of the anime episode:

FINAL FANTASY XV EPISODE ARDYN depicts the story of Ardyn Izunia, the main nemesis in FINAL FANTASY XV. The story of suffering, death, and resurrection leading up to the main story in FFXV. This animation reveals the story two millennia ago…

The full subtitled episode showing the tragedy of Ardyn’s life:

The Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn DLC will launch on the 26th of March, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.