XSEED Games revealed a set of new English Fate/Extella Link character trailers, detailing the inclusion of lovable characters Nero Claudius, Tamamo no Mae and the Nameless and surely motivating western Fate fans into purchasing the title.

The vivid trailers, demonstrating the overwhelming Servant power of the three characters:

Fate/Extella Link will release in the West for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this March.