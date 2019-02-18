You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Fairy Tail Sexy Even While Serious

32 mins ago
3 Comments
by Rift

Fairy Tail‘s final season has comedy awkwardly interspersed between the tear-inducing scenes for its latest episode, though the episode also makes sure there’s plenty of sexy moments too, in case watchers get particularly bored.

Omake:

3 Comments