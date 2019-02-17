Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2019’s Anime Fan Award

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2019 has compiled the results of its anime fan award, with the presence of the extremely poor Dynamic Chord certain to have many questioning the intent of voters and the ranking’s authenticity overall…
The top 20 results of the ranking:
1. Banana Fish
5. Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer
8. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3
9. Free! – Dive to the Future –
10. Zombie Land Saga
11. Yagate Kimi ni Naru
12. Uchuu Yori mo Tooi Basho
13. Idolish Seven
14. Kekkai Sensen & Beyond
15. Rizu to Aoi Tori
16. SSSS.Gridman
17. YuruCamp
18. Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu
19. Hataraku Saibou
20. Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion
