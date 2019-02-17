You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2019’s Anime Fan Award

26 mins ago
by Rift

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2019 has compiled the results of its anime fan award, with the presence of the extremely poor Dynamic Chord certain to have many questioning the intent of voters and the ranking’s authenticity overall…

The top 20 results of the ranking:

 

1. Banana Fish

2. Osomatsu-san Season 2

3. Dream Festival! R

4. Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru

5. Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer

6. Dynamic Chord

7. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line

8. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3

9. Free! – Dive to the Future –

10. Zombie Land Saga

11. Yagate Kimi ni Naru

12. Uchuu Yori mo Tooi Basho

13. Idolish Seven

14. Kekkai Sensen & Beyond

15. Rizu to Aoi Tori

16. SSSS.Gridman

17. YuruCamp

18. Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu

19. Hataraku Saibou

20. Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion

 

Anime

