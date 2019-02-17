SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Will Release on Steam

Game developer and publisher SNK has announced that their all-female crossover fighter “SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy” will be coming to PC via Steam in less than a week’s time.

The announcement comes directly from this year’s EVO Japan fighting game tournament event and was filmed by Twitter user “@gatoray_kof“:

The SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy fighting game features a huge roster of popular female SNK characters spread throughout the company’s multiple franchises and even features a few genderbent male fighters.

The short announcement:

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is already available for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. The title will also release for the PC digitally via Steam on the 21st of February, 2019.