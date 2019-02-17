Resident Evil 2 Remake Adds Free “The Ghost Survivors” DLC

Capcom has released several new free DLC character scenarios for the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The free DLC introduces three separate “what if” challenge scenarios starring characters that originally did not survive the events of the Resident Evil 2 remake: the gun shop owner, the mayor’s daughter and “the soldier”. Their stories are respectively titled “No Time to Mourn,” “Runaway,” and “Forgotten Soldier.”

The trailer, showcasing all three of the new gameplay scenarios:

Resident Evil 2 is already available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.